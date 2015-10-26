Fitch: Asia Drives Green Bond Market's Growing Diversity

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Green Bonds - Fitch Ratings and Market Overview https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/897297 LONDON, May 11 (Fitch) Green bond market activity is becoming more geographically diverse, led by banks in China and India which have issued green bonds in recent months, says Fitch Ratings. "These bonds are often in hard currency in order to attract established investors with the proceeds then swapped into local cu