Oct 26 Audio Visual Enterprises SA :

* Says its unit Ster Cinemas signs strategic alliance with Odeon Cinemas SA, Odeon SA and Creta Cinemas

* The new company's starting capital is 60,000 euro ($66,318.00) and it will be named Odeon Entertainment SA

* The deal's implementation is subject to Hellenic Competition Commission's approval

Source text: bit.ly/1GDHBS7 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9047 euros) (Reporting by Apostolos Kalantzis)