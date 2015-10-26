Oct 26 Globo Plc :
* CEO Costis Papadimitrakopoulos and CFO Gryparis offered
resignations
* Committee has accepted resignations of Costis
Papadimitrakopoulos and Dimitris Gryparis from company with
immediate effect
* Committee has initiated discussions with appropriate
advisers in relation to next steps and to ascertain true
financial position of company
* All of executive directors have agreed to make themselves
available and fully co-operate with any investigations
* An emergency board meeting was convened as soon as
practicable for Oct. 24 to discuss allegations in report and to
ascertain actions that would be required to resolve matter
* Company's shares will remain suspended from trading as per
dealing notice on Oct. 23, 2015
