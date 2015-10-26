Oct 26 Globo Plc :

* CEO Costis Papadimitrakopoulos and CFO Gryparis offered resignations

* Committee has accepted resignations of Costis Papadimitrakopoulos and Dimitris Gryparis from company with immediate effect

* Committee has initiated discussions with appropriate advisers in relation to next steps and to ascertain true financial position of company

* All of executive directors have agreed to make themselves available and fully co-operate with any investigations

* An emergency board meeting was convened as soon as practicable for Oct. 24 to discuss allegations in report and to ascertain actions that would be required to resolve matter

* Company's shares will remain suspended from trading as per dealing notice on Oct. 23, 2015