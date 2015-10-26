BRIEF-Cube Entertainment to merge with music production firm
* Says it plans to merge with its wholly owned subsidiary, a music production firm and the co will survive, the unit will be dissolved after merger
Oct 26 Promotora de Informaciones SA :
* 9-Month operating revenue 1.06 billion euros ($1.17 billion) versus 1.07 billion euros year ago
* 9-Month EBITDA 202.0 million euros versus 179.4 million euros year ago
* 9-Month net profit 43.6 million euros versus loss 2.08 billion euros year ago
* 9-Month adjusted EBITDA up 22 percent versus year ago
* Net debt at end-Q3 down by 702 million euros to 1,880 million euros versus end-Dec.
BRUSSELS, May 11 Ride-hailing app Uber said on Thursday that being deemed a transportation company would not change the way it is regulated in most European Union countries, in response to an EU top court opinion.