BRIEF-Cube Entertainment to merge with music production firm
* Says it plans to merge with its wholly owned subsidiary, a music production firm and the co will survive, the unit will be dissolved after merger
Oct 26 Budget Telecom SA :
* Reports Q3 revenue of 2.1 million euros ($2.32 million), reflecting a 11 percent decrease compared to the same period a year ago Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9051 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to merge with its wholly owned subsidiary, a music production firm and the co will survive, the unit will be dissolved after merger
BRUSSELS, May 11 Ride-hailing app Uber said on Thursday that being deemed a transportation company would not change the way it is regulated in most European Union countries, in response to an EU top court opinion.