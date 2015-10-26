BRIEF-TOPBI International Holdings announces 2016 dividend payment
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$3.23 per share to shareholders for 2016
Oct 26 Burelle SA :
* Q3 revenue 1.42 billion euros ($1.57 billion) versus 1.25 billion euros year ago, up 13.1 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9044 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$3.23 per share to shareholders for 2016
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$1.15 per share to shareholders for 2016