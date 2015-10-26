BRIEF-Cube Entertainment to merge with music production firm
* Says it plans to merge with its wholly owned subsidiary, a music production firm and the co will survive, the unit will be dissolved after merger
Oct 26 Ams AG :
* Q3 group revenues were 153.0 million euros ($169.26 million), increasing 15 pct year-on-year
* In Q3, gross margin remained unchanged from previous quarter at 56 pct excluding acquisition-related costs
* Result from operations (EBIT) excluding acquisition-related costs for Q3 was 38.0 million euros or 25 pct of revenues, increasing slightly
* Net result for Q3 was 34.0 million euros compared to 31.9 million euros in same period last year
* For Q4 2015, ams sees softer demand patterns in consumer and non-consumer markets
* Anticipates gross margin profitability in Q4 to remain stable compared to Q3
* Q4 operating profitability is expected to be sequentially lower Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9039 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRUSSELS, May 11 Ride-hailing app Uber said on Thursday that being deemed a transportation company would not change the way it is regulated in most European Union countries, in response to an EU top court opinion.