Oct 26 Electra Private Equity Plc

* Response to Sherborne's letter of 26 October 2015

* Board of electra private equity plc notes Sherborne's announcement this morning

* Today company released its annual, audited results to market which show continuing strong performance

* We regard Sherborne's letter as a misjudged attempt to distract attention from these results, which speak for themselves

* Also notes highly unusual step of releasing Sherborne's version of private meetings which took place between two sides

* Board believes substance of argument remains unchanged