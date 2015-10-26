BRIEF-TOPBI International Holdings announces 2016 dividend payment
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$3.23 per share to shareholders for 2016
Oct 26 Natra SA :
* Reports 9-month revenue 263.2 million euros ($291.2 million) versus 265.5 million euros year ago
* 9-month EBITDA 14.8 million euros versus 9.5 million euros year ago
* 9-month net loss 7.5 million euros versus loss 11.8 million euros year ago
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$1.15 per share to shareholders for 2016