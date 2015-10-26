BRIEF-Ratos says sells Sophion Bioscience
* Says purchase price for all shares in Sophion Bioscience is SEK 60 mln
Oct 26 Electra Private Equity Plc
* Independent advisory firms ISS, Glass Lewis and PIRC recommend shareholders vote against both Sherborne's resolutions
* Board of directors of Electra unanimously recommends that all shareholders vote against general meeting resolutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says purchase price for all shares in Sophion Bioscience is SEK 60 mln
MANILA, May 11 The Philippine central bank left its key overnight borrowing rate steady at 3.0 percent on Thursday, as expected, with inflation seen within its target for this year and next despite strong economic momentum.