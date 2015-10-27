BRIEF-QSC Q1 revenues down at EUR 88.7 mln
* Q1 REVENUES OF EUR 88.7 MILLION, AS AGAINST EUR 98.9 MILLION ONE YEAR EARLIER
Oct 27 Ascom Holding AG :
* Ascom and Tyco SimplexGrinnell announce strategic alliance in North America
* Agreement establishes Tyco SimplexGrinnell as an authorized seller of Ascom's state-of--art healthcare communications products and solutions Source text - bit.ly/1WeY013 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 REVENUES OF EUR 88.7 MILLION, AS AGAINST EUR 98.9 MILLION ONE YEAR EARLIER
* REPORTED ON FRIDAY Q1 REVENUE OF 131.4 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 138.2 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO