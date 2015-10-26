BRIEF-Cube Entertainment to merge with music production firm
* Says it plans to merge with its wholly owned subsidiary, a music production firm and the co will survive, the unit will be dissolved after merger
Oct 26 Antevenio SA :
* Reports H1 net income group share of 0.42 million euros ($464,226.00) compared to loss of 0.35 million euros a year ago
* Says is ambitions gradual improvement in earnings in H2 2015, and gradual return to historical margins levels in the coming years Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9047 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to merge with its wholly owned subsidiary, a music production firm and the co will survive, the unit will be dissolved after merger
BRUSSELS, May 11 Ride-hailing app Uber said on Thursday that being deemed a transportation company would not change the way it is regulated in most European Union countries, in response to an EU top court opinion.