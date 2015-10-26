BRIEF-Johnson Health Tech announces 2016 dividend payment
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$1.15 per share to shareholders for 2016
Oct 26 Bigben Interactive SA :
* Reports Q2 revenue of 53.9 million euros ($59.60 million), a 39.9 percent increase
* H1 revenue thus reaches 88.6 million euros, which compared to 73.9 million a year ago reflects a 19.9 percent growth
* Expects a similar level of activity in Q3 Source text: bit.ly/1Mf0UNC Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9043 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$1.15 per share to shareholders for 2016
* Tui group says extends joint venture with the chinese cts group by 15 years to 2033 Further company coverage: