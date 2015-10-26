BRIEF-Ratos says sells Sophion Bioscience
* Says purchase price for all shares in Sophion Bioscience is SEK 60 mln
Oct 26 Worldpay Group Plc
* Exercise of over-allotment option
* Stabilising manager, has exercised over-allotment option granted by Ship Global 2 & CY S.C.A. In respect of 135,000,000 ordinary shares
* Expected that institutional selling shareholder will hold approximately 42 pct of company's ordinary shares
* Expected that concert parties would, in aggregate, hold 46.6 pct of company's ordinary shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MANILA, May 11 The Philippine central bank left its key overnight borrowing rate steady at 3.0 percent on Thursday, as expected, with inflation seen within its target for this year and next despite strong economic momentum.