Oct 27 INVL Baltic Farmland AB :

* 9-month revenue 0.3 million euros ($331,800.00)

* 9-month net profit 0.3 million euros

* Since it was established in April 2014, its nine-month results for last year are not comparable

* During first three quarters of 2015, revenue was 74 pct of amount forecast for full year (457,000 euros), while net income was 85 pct of 2015 profit forecast (316,000 euros) Source text for Eikon:

