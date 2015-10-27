Oct 27 Sasfin Holdings Ltd :

* Mee Sassoon has been appointed as an executive director to company with effect from Oct. 23, 2015

* MG Lane, following his promotion to acting chief risk officer has resigned as alternate director with effect from Oct. 23, 2015