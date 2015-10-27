Oct 27 Hexagon

* Q3 using fixed exchange rates and a comparable group structure (organic growth), net sales increased by 6 percent

* Q3 operating earnings (EBIT1) increased by 19 percent to EUR 167.8 million (1 Adjusted to fixed exchange rates and a comparable group structure, i.e. organic growth)

* Reuters poll: Hexagon Q3 organic sales growth was seen at 4.5 percent, EBIT 166 million euro

* Sees a weakening of the North American manufacturing sector, as well as continued weak demand in the oil and gas sector, leading to a slowdown of the order intake in Industrial Enterprise Solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)