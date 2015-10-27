BRIEF-Hurriyet Gazetecilik Q1 net loss widens to 19.5 million lira
* REPORTED ON FRIDAY Q1 REVENUE OF 131.4 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 138.2 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
Oct 27 Hexagon
* Q3 using fixed exchange rates and a comparable group structure (organic growth), net sales increased by 6 percent
* Q3 operating earnings (EBIT1) increased by 19 percent to EUR 167.8 million (1 Adjusted to fixed exchange rates and a comparable group structure, i.e. organic growth)
* Reuters poll: Hexagon Q3 organic sales growth was seen at 4.5 percent, EBIT 166 million euro
* Sees a weakening of the North American manufacturing sector, as well as continued weak demand in the oil and gas sector, leading to a slowdown of the order intake in Industrial Enterprise Solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
ZURICH, May 8 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday: