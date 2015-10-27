Oct 27 BP Plc
* BP's third-quarter replacement cost (RC) profit was $1,234
million
* Net debt at 30 September 2015 was $25.6 billion, compared
with $22.4 billion a year ago
* Underlying RC profit for Q3 was $1,819 million, compared
with $3,037 million for same period in 2014
* Finance costs and net finance expense relating to pensions
and other post-retirement benefits were a charge of $474 million
for Q3,
* Total capital expenditure on an accruals basis for Q3 was
$4.3 billion, compared with $5.3 billion for same period in 2014
* Today announced a quarterly dividend of 10.00 cents per
ordinary share ($0.600 per ads), which is expected to be paid on
18 december 2015
* Upstream replacement cost profit before interest and tax
for q3 was $743 million
* BP Plc Downstream segment replacement cost profit before
interest and tax for Q3 and nine months was $2,562 million and
$6,273 million respectively
* Cumulative restructuring charges from beginning of Q4 2014
are expected to total around $2.5 billion by end of 2016
* Q3 included a net non-operating charge of $118 million
* BP Plc Downstream segment underlying replacement cost
profit before interest and tax for q3 and nine months was $2,302
million and $6,327 million
* Upstream underlying replacement cost profit before
interest and tax for Q3 was $823 million
* BP Plc downstream segment looking forward to Q4, we expect
reduced refining margins and lower seasonal demand to adversely
impact fuels margins and volumes compared with Q3
* Production for quarter was 2,242mboe/d, 4.4% higher than
Q3 of 2014
* Expect fourth-quarter 2015 reported production to be
slightly higher than Q3 mainly reflecting recovery from planned
seasonal turnaround activity.
* All amounts relating to gulf of mexico oil spill have been
treated as non-operating items, with a net pre-tax charge of
$426 million for Q3
* Our current plans are for organic capital expenditure to
be in range $17-19 billion per annum in near term and closer to
$19 billion for 2015
* Net debt* at 30 September 2015 was $25.6 billion, compared
with $22.4 billion a year ago
* Q3 underlying replacement cost profit was estimated at
$1.2 billion, according to co provided analyst consensus figures
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: