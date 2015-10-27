Oct 27 Evry ASA :

* CSN, Centrala studiestödsnämnden, extends partnership with Evry

* Order value of 85 million Swedish crowns ($10.0 million)

* Contract period is for four years with the possibility of extension for another three years Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5007 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)