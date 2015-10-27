Oct 27 Otkritie FC Bank PJSC :

* Says it redeemed subordinated eurobond issue for $350 million

* Subordinated issue with maturity in 2015 was placed in April 2012

* Currently it has three eurobonds issues for a total value of $1.3 billion Source text: bit.ly/1MQafw0

