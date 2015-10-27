Oct 27 Fred Olsen Energy Asa

* A subsidiary of the company has notified Hyundai Heavy Industries that it has exercised its contractual right to terminate the order for the building of the Bollsta drilling rig

* Says contract provides that on termination it will be entitled to a refund of first instalment paid to Hyundai of $186,390,240 plus accrued interest

* The Bollsta rig was on 26 October 2012 contracted to Chevron North Sea Limited. Chevron and Fred. Olsen have mutually terminated the drilling contract on amicable terms