PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 8
May 8 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 27 Almirall SA :
* Says sells Constella/Linzess product rights for 64 million euros ($70.8 million) to Allergan
* Says divestment does not influence 2015 EBIT guidance
* Says to assign extraordinary income of 35 million euros to FY 2015 net result
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9046 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 8 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alan Grujic intends to resign as interim chief financial officer effective Sunday, May 28