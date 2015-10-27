BRIEF-Argenx announces launch of proposed initial public offering in the United States
* ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF PROPOSED INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING IN THE UNITED STATES
Oct 27 Almirall SA :
* Says increases EBIT 2015 guidance to 130 million euros ($144 million) from 100 million euros
* Sees 2015 revenue at between 740 million - 770 million euros, up from 720 million - 750 million euros
* Says EBIT influenced by strong operational performance, boosted by receipt of $20 million from Astrazeneca for launch of Duaklir product in South Korea
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9050 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF PROPOSED INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING IN THE UNITED STATES
* Q1 sales 363 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: