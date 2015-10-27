Oct 27 Norvestia Oyj :

* New investment strategy for Norvestia

* Over the coming years Norvestia aims to allocate about 100 million euros ($110.50 million) in total for growth equity (previously industrial investments)

* Yearly return target for growth equity investment activities in long term is 15 pct at minimum

* Share of growth equity in Norvestia's investment activities will be increased, however, during 2016-2018 from current 10 pct to about 50 pct of company's total investments

* Long-Term objective is to distribute on average about 60 pct of earnings per share as dividends instead of previous 50 pct

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9050 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)