BRIEF-Beijing Airport High-Tech Park to invest 20 mln yuan to set up tourism development JV
* Says it will invest 20 million yuan to set up a tourism development JV with partners
Oct 27 Norvestia Oyj :
* New investment strategy for Norvestia
* Over the coming years Norvestia aims to allocate about 100 million euros ($110.50 million) in total for growth equity (previously industrial investments)
* Yearly return target for growth equity investment activities in long term is 15 pct at minimum
* Share of growth equity in Norvestia's investment activities will be increased, however, during 2016-2018 from current 10 pct to about 50 pct of company's total investments
* Long-Term objective is to distribute on average about 60 pct of earnings per share as dividends instead of previous 50 pct
DUBAI, May 8 A slight recovery in oil prices and an overall positive mood in global shares following the outcome of the French election may help lift major stock markets in the Gulf on Monday after they fell 1 percent or more in the previous session.