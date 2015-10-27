BRIEF-Beijing Airport High-Tech Park to invest 20 mln yuan to set up tourism development JV
* Says it will invest 20 million yuan to set up a tourism development JV with partners
Oct 27 BC Partners Ltd
* Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Funds advised by BC Partners announced they have committed to approx 30% of equity in Altice's proposed acquisition of Cablevision Systems Corp
* CPPIB and BCEC IX will each fund 12% of acquisition in Cablevision, approximately US$400 million each, with balance funded by co-investors.
* Transaction is expected to close in first half of 2016 Further company coverage:
* Says it will invest 20 million yuan to set up a tourism development JV with partners
DUBAI, May 8 A slight recovery in oil prices and an overall positive mood in global shares following the outcome of the French election may help lift major stock markets in the Gulf on Monday after they fell 1 percent or more in the previous session.