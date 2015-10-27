BRIEF-NN Group and Delta Lloyd take next step in legal merger preparations
* ADDENDUM TO TECHNICAL INFORMATION MEMORANDUM IN CONNECTION WITH LEGAL MERGER PREPARATIONS TO BE ISSUED BY EXCHANGE AGENT ABN AMRO
Oct 27 Lewis Group Ltd :
* Lewis Group refunds R67.1 million to insurance customers
* Refunding R44.1 million to a group of customers for cost of loss of employment insurance mistakenly sold to them, with R23 million in interest accrued on this amount
* Investigation was undertaken after national credit regulator notified company of three cases of such sales of insurance
* These cases represent less than 1 pct of all insurance premiums earned by group over eight-year period since 2007
* Provision for R67.1 million refund to customers will be reflected in group's interim results which will be released on Nov. 9 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1136)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI, May 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of CMB Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. (CMB Leasing) and CMB International Leasing Management Limited (CMB International Leasing) at 'BBB'. The Outlooks on the ratings are Stable. Shanghai-based CMB Leasing, a wholly owned subsidiary of China Merchants Bank (CMB, BBB/Stable), provides equipment, shipping, and aviation leasing services. CMB Int