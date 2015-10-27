BRIEF-Saudi's Mouwasat Medical reports Q1 profit of 85.1 mln riyals
* Q1 sales 363 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 27 Glaxosmithkline Plc :
* GSK's candidate shingles vaccine demonstrates 90 pct efficacy against shingles in people 70 years of age and over
* Candidate vaccine also demonstrates efficacy of 89 pct against postherpetic neuralgia (phn), a painful complication of shingles
* Intends to submit a regulatory application for Shingrix for prevention of shingles in Japan and EU during second half of 2016.
* Full set of safety data from ZOE-70 trial is currently being analysed and will be disclosed in coming months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom + 91 80 6749 1136)
* Q1 sales 363 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ANNOUNCES SUCCESS IN CLINICAL TRIAL OF ELEVIEW AGAINST STANDARD OF CARE IN ENDOSCOPIC MUCOSAL RESECTION OF LARGE SESSILE POLYPS IN COLON Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)