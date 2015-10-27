BRIEF-NN Group and Delta Lloyd take next step in legal merger preparations
* ADDENDUM TO TECHNICAL INFORMATION MEMORANDUM IN CONNECTION WITH LEGAL MERGER PREPARATIONS TO BE ISSUED BY EXCHANGE AGENT ABN AMRO
Oct 27 Co-operative Bank Plc
* Appointment of senior independent director
* Appointed Aidan Birkett as senior independent director with effect from Oct. 27, 2015
* Richard Coates will remain a member of board and chair of audit committee
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI, May 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of CMB Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. (CMB Leasing) and CMB International Leasing Management Limited (CMB International Leasing) at 'BBB'. The Outlooks on the ratings are Stable. Shanghai-based CMB Leasing, a wholly owned subsidiary of China Merchants Bank (CMB, BBB/Stable), provides equipment, shipping, and aviation leasing services. CMB Int