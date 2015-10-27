Oct 27 Mercado Alternativo Bursatil (MAB):

* Neuron Bio's unit, Neol Biosolutions, will start trading on Spain's alternative market (MAB) on Oct. 29 under the trading code NEOL

* Neol Biosolutions to start trading on MAB at 1.80 euro ($1.99) per share Source text: bit.ly/1GFTW8l

