BRIEF-MdxHealth Q1 revenue growth of 128%, or $19.4 million
* Q1 SHARP REVENUE GROWTH OF 128%, OR $19.4 MILLION, COMPARED TO THE SAME PERIOD IN 2016
Novartis Ag
* Says sandoz net sales reached usd 2.3 billion (-3%, +9% cc) in q3
* Novartis says if early october exchange rates prevail for remainder of year, currency impact for year would be negative 10% on sales and negative 14% on core operating income Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 SHARP REVENUE GROWTH OF 128%, OR $19.4 MILLION, COMPARED TO THE SAME PERIOD IN 2016
* ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF PROPOSED INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING IN THE UNITED STATES