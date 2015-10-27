PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 8
May 8 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 27 Ingenico Group SA :
* Announced that it was advancing collaboration with Intel Corp in creating for retailers a secure connectivity path from the cash register to the payment terminal, end-to-end
Source text: bit.ly/1NxwfP2 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 8 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alan Grujic intends to resign as interim chief financial officer effective Sunday, May 28