* Reports Q3 net income of 87 million euros ($96.2 million) compared to loss of 75 million euros a year ago

* Q3 adjusted EBITDA is 640 million euros compared to 612 million euros a year ago

* Q3 adjusted revenues are 1.76 billion euros compared to 1.81 billion euros a year ago

* Q3 capex is 305 million euros compared to 251 million euros a year ago

* Sees 2015 adjusted EBITDA in line with 2014

* Sees 2015 capex below 1.3 billion euros

* Sees 2015 free cash flow (excluding TEFD dividend) above 500 million euros

* Sees 2015 additional cash flow via dividend from 20.5 percent stake in Telefónica Deutschland

* Intends to pay a dividend per share of 8.0 euro cents in respect of 2015

* Says dividend per share in respect of 2016 is expected to grow further

* Remains committed to an investment grade credit profile

* Expects to utilize excess cash for operational and financial flexibility, (small) in-country M&A and/or shareholder remuneration

