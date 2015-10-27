Oct 27 ABN Amro Bank Naamloze Vennootschap (IPO-ABN.AS):

* NLFI and ABN Amro announce intention to proceed with an initial public offering of ABN Amro on Euronext Amsterdam

* Barring unforeseen circumstances, the offering could be launched as of Q4 2015

* Aims to improve its profitability and meet its 2017 targets by improving its top line revenues by continuing to focus on cost efficiency and striving for a sustainable risk-return

* Targets return on equity between 10 pct and 13 pct (in the coming years)

* Targets cost/income ratio between 56 pct and 60 pct (by 2017)

* Targets fully-loaded CET1 ratio between 11.5 pct and 13.5 pct

* Targets dividend pay-out ratio of 50 pct (as from and over the full year 2017) Source text: abn.com/1KChXbn

