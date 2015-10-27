Boozt plans listing on Stockholm stock exchange
** Online fashion portal Boozt intends to proceed with an initial public offering of the company’s shares on the Stockholm stock exchange, the company said in a statement
Oct 27 ABN Amro Bank Naamloze Vennootschap (IPO-ABN.AS):
* NLFI and ABN Amro announce intention to proceed with an initial public offering of ABN Amro on Euronext Amsterdam
* Barring unforeseen circumstances, the offering could be launched as of Q4 2015
* Aims to improve its profitability and meet its 2017 targets by improving its top line revenues by continuing to focus on cost efficiency and striving for a sustainable risk-return
* Targets return on equity between 10 pct and 13 pct (in the coming years)
* Targets cost/income ratio between 56 pct and 60 pct (by 2017)
* Targets fully-loaded CET1 ratio between 11.5 pct and 13.5 pct
* Targets dividend pay-out ratio of 50 pct (as from and over the full year 2017) Source text: abn.com/1KChXbn
* Says it will invest 20 million yuan to set up a tourism development JV with partners