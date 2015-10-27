Oct 27 (Reuters) -

* Novartis CEO says expects 10 major biosimilar filings in next three years

* Novartis CEO says reached agrement in priciple with U.S. Department of Justice to pay $390 million to settle all claims over patient rebates

* Novartis CEO says expects Entresto prescriptions to improve into 2016