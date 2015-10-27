Boozt plans listing on Stockholm stock exchange
** Online fashion portal Boozt intends to proceed with an initial public offering of the company’s shares on the Stockholm stock exchange, the company said in a statement
Oct 27 Alandsbanken Abp :
* Q3 net interest income 13.6 million euros ($15.0 million)versus 12.9 million euros year ago
* Q3 loan losses 1.4 million euros versus 0.3 million euros year ago
* Q3 net profit 5.1 million euros versus 6.2 million euros year ago
* Says it will invest 20 million yuan to set up a tourism development JV with partners