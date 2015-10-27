Boozt plans listing on Stockholm stock exchange
** Online fashion portal Boozt intends to proceed with an initial public offering of the company’s shares on the Stockholm stock exchange, the company said in a statement
Oct 27 International Personal Finance Plc
* Q3 2015 trading update
* Group Q3 proforma growth in credit issued of 8 pct
* Home credit growth of 6 pct
* Digital growth of 35 pct
* Group customer numbers increased year-on-year by 2 pct
* Another strong performance in Mexico and on track to reach profit per customer target of mxn $660 by end of 2015
* Will be an on-going impact on profitability of Polish business and that this will affect results of business progressively during 2016 and 2017
* Confident that result for year as a whole will be broadly in line with consensus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will invest 20 million yuan to set up a tourism development JV with partners