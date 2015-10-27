Oct 27 St. James's Place Plc

* Net inflow of funds under management of £1.48 billion pounds (2014: £1.26 billion) up 17% in quarter and 12% over nine months to £4.15 billion (2014: £3.70 billion)

* Gross inflow of funds under management of £2.32 billion (2014: £1.94 billion) up 20% in quarter and up 16% over nine months to £6.72 billion (2014: £5.78 billion)

* Funds under management of £54.5 billion (2014: £49.1 billion)

* Confident that we will continue to grow our business in line with our objectives, in 2015 and beyond