BRIEF-MdxHealth Q1 revenue growth of 128%, or $19.4 million
* Q1 SHARP REVENUE GROWTH OF 128%, OR $19.4 MILLION, COMPARED TO THE SAME PERIOD IN 2016
Oct 27 Revenio Group Oyj :
* Q3 net sales from continuing operations 5.3 million euros ($5.9 million) versus 3.8 million euros year ago
* Q3 operating profit continuing operations 1.6 million euros versus 1.1 million euros year ago
* Says full-year consolidated net sales and operating profit are expected to grow from last year
* ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF PROPOSED INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING IN THE UNITED STATES