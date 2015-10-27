Oct 27 Revenio Group Oyj :

* Q3 net sales from continuing operations 5.3 million euros ($5.9 million) versus 3.8 million euros year ago

* Q3 operating profit continuing operations 1.6 million euros versus 1.1 million euros year ago

* Says full-year consolidated net sales and operating profit are expected to grow from last year

($1 = 0.9046 euros)