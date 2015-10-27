Boozt plans listing on Stockholm stock exchange
** Online fashion portal Boozt intends to proceed with an initial public offering of the company’s shares on the Stockholm stock exchange, the company said in a statement
Oct 27 Blue Cap AG :
* Subsidiary em-tec and Medistim ASA to start international cooperation
* Medistim to receive from em-tec exclusive and worldwide marketing rights for products developed for non-invasive flow measurement of human blood vessels
* Financial terms of contract include upfront payment of 300,000 euros ($331,650.00) and life-time minimum order of 1.4 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9046 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
** Online fashion portal Boozt intends to proceed with an initial public offering of the company’s shares on the Stockholm stock exchange, the company said in a statement
* Says it will invest 20 million yuan to set up a tourism development JV with partners