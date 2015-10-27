Oct 27 Blue Cap AG :

* Subsidiary em-tec and Medistim ASA to start international cooperation

* Medistim to receive from em-tec exclusive and worldwide marketing rights for products developed for non-invasive flow measurement of human blood vessels

* Financial terms of contract include upfront payment of 300,000 euros ($331,650.00) and life-time minimum order of 1.4 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9046 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)