Boozt plans listing on Stockholm stock exchange
** Online fashion portal Boozt intends to proceed with an initial public offering of the company’s shares on the Stockholm stock exchange, the company said in a statement
Oct 27 Equiniti Group Plc IPO-EQUI.L:
* Announcement of offer price
* Offer price set at 1.65 pounds per share
* Based on offer price, Equiniti's total market capitalisation at commencement of conditional dealings will be 495 million pounds ($759.48 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.6518 pounds) (Reporting by Freya Berry)
* Says it will invest 20 million yuan to set up a tourism development JV with partners