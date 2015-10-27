Oct 27 Zimbabwe Newspapers (1980) Ltd :

* Reports H1 revenue of $19.95 million versus $21.01 million last year

* Reports H1 profit before tax of $1.09 million versus loss of $1.93 million last year

Says due to the marginal profit situtaion, the directors have decided not to declare a dividend