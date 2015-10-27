Oct 27 Synektik SA :

* Says an agreement with the Polish National Centre for Research and Development enters into force and under its project the company will receive subsidy of 5.6 million zlotys ($1.5 million)

* The company's project concerns the development of a new cardio-marker for myocardial perfusion and coronary heart disease diagnosis in Positron Emission Tomography (PET)