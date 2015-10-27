Oct 27 Glaxosmithkline Plc

* GSK's Advair Diskus achieves primary endpoint in LABA safety study of patients with asthma

* Results from study showed FSC twice-daily demonstrated non-inferiority compared to corresponding doses of FP twice-daily

* No asthma-related deaths were seen in either arm of study

* Gsk is also conducting a second laba safety study, vestri, in children aged 4 - 11 years of age