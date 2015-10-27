BRIEF-Saudi's Mouwasat Medical reports Q1 profit of 85.1 mln riyals
* Q1 sales 363 million riyals
Oct 27 Glaxosmithkline Plc
* GSK's Advair Diskus achieves primary endpoint in LABA safety study of patients with asthma
* Results from study showed FSC twice-daily demonstrated non-inferiority compared to corresponding doses of FP twice-daily
* No asthma-related deaths were seen in either arm of study
* Gsk is also conducting a second laba safety study, vestri, in children aged 4 - 11 years of age
* ANNOUNCES SUCCESS IN CLINICAL TRIAL OF ELEVIEW AGAINST STANDARD OF CARE IN ENDOSCOPIC MUCOSAL RESECTION OF LARGE SESSILE POLYPS IN COLON