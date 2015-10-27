Oct 27 Sportamore publ AB :

* Q3 operating loss 10.8 million Swedish crowns ($1.27 million) versus loss 4.6 million crowns year ago

* Q3 net sales 132.6 million versus 83.5 million year ago

* New financial goal is to achieve EBITDA of 5-10 pct in 2020 in segment Sverige (Sweden) and positive EBITDA in segment Övriga Norden (Other Nordic Countries) Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4910 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)