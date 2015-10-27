Oct 27 Axway Software SA :

* Revenues of 65.9 million euros ($72.71 million) for Q3 2015, overall growth of 10.8 percent

* For first nine months of 2015, revenue grew by a total of 15.3 pct, 4 pct of which was organic growth

* Commercial portfolio and active business volume point to encouraging prospects for year-end and, should this materialise, satisfactory results for FY 2015

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9064 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)