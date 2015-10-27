BRIEF- Apic Yamada establishes external investigation committee
* Says it established external investigation committee, regarding accounting treatment
Oct 27 Lagardere :
* Lagardère Travel Retail sells its Spanish press distribution businesses
* Signed an agreement to sell its Spanish Distribution subsidiary SGEL to Springwater Capital, a private investment firm
* Activities sold represented consolidated sales of approximately 300 million euros and normalised recurring EBIT of approximately 7 million euros ($7.73 million) in 2014
* Sale will be finalised by end of 2015
* Process of selling Lagardère Travel Retail's other press distribution and integrated retail companies (in Hungary, Belgium and Canada) is still underway Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9057 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
HONG KONG, May 8 Macau plans to add security features to ATMs to monitor withdrawals, authorities in the world's largest gambling hub said as the Chinese territory seeks to further tighten restrictions on cash flows out of the mainland. Macau is a special administrative region of China and the announcement of the plans coincides with a visit by Zhang Dejiang, the head of China's parliament and its third-most powerful leader.