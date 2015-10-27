BRIEF- Apic Yamada establishes external investigation committee
* Says it established external investigation committee, regarding accounting treatment
Oct 27 Logic Instrument SA :
* Secures a flexible bond financing of up to 2 million euros ($2.21 million) over three years
* Has issued 4 note warrants, each allowing the company to issue, over the course of the next 36 months, up to four sequential tranches of convertible notes
HONG KONG, May 8 Macau plans to add security features to ATMs to monitor withdrawals, authorities in the world's largest gambling hub said as the Chinese territory seeks to further tighten restrictions on cash flows out of the mainland. Macau is a special administrative region of China and the announcement of the plans coincides with a visit by Zhang Dejiang, the head of China's parliament and its third-most powerful leader.