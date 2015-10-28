Oct 28 UCB SA :
* 9M revenue up 19 pct to 2,864 million euros ($3.16
billion), up 12 pct at constant exchange rates
* 9M Cimzia, Vimpat and Neupro combined net sales of 1,469
million euros, up 41 pct or up 24 pct at constant exchange rates
* 9M Keppra net sales of 565 million euros (up 12 pct; up 2
pct at constant exchange rates)
* 2015 revenue should reach approximately 3.75 billion euros
* Recurring EBITDA is now expected to reach about 800
million euros for FY 2015
* 2015 core earnings per share (EPS) are expected in the
range of 2.00-2.10 euros based on an average of 192.5 million
shares outstanding
($1 = 0.9064 euros)
