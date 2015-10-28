Oct 28
* Marine Harvest Q3 operational ebit nok 720 million
(Reuters poll nok 707 million) and versus preliminary earnings
of nok 710 million
* Q3 earnings before tax NOK 389.9 mln (RTRS POLL NOK 618
mln)
* Marine Harvest Q3 net financial items NOK -730 mln
* Net negative currency effects of NOK 262 million is due to
the weakening of the NOK
* Marine Harvest proposes quarterly dividend of nok 1.40 per
share versus nok 1.3 per share 3 months ago
* Marine Harvest now sees 2015 harvest of 425 000 tonnes
(previous guidance 430,000 tonnes)
* Marine Harvest asa says market balance is expected to
remain tight
* Underlying global demand growth is expected to be robust
* going forward.
* Global supply growth in 2016 is expected to be contained.
* Marine Harvest says has a clear growth strategy which
includes further consolidation of the industry.
