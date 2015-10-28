Oct 28 * Marine Harvest Q3 operational ebit nok 720 million (Reuters poll nok 707 million) and versus preliminary earnings of nok 710 million * Q3 earnings before tax NOK 389.9 mln (RTRS POLL NOK 618 mln) * Marine Harvest Q3 net financial items NOK -730 mln * Net negative currency effects of NOK 262 million is due to the weakening of the NOK * Marine Harvest proposes quarterly dividend of nok 1.40 per share versus nok 1.3 per share 3 months ago * Marine Harvest now sees 2015 harvest of 425 000 tonnes (previous guidance 430,000 tonnes) * Marine Harvest asa says market balance is expected to remain tight * Underlying global demand growth is expected to be robust * going forward. * Global supply growth in 2016 is expected to be contained. * Marine Harvest says has a clear growth strategy which includes further consolidation of the industry. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Camilla Knudsen)