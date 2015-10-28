Oct 28 HMS Networks AB

* Q3 net sales reached SEK 180 million vs a year-ago 152 million, corresponding to an 18 percent increase

* Q3 operating result reached SEK 31 million vs year-ago 37 million

* Says a change in the product mix for the third quarter and a cost increase in our supply chain result in a somewhat weaker gross margin

* Q3 order intake was SEK 180 million vs year-ago 148 million

* Says "we assume a cautious approach to market development and we consider conditions for a long-term growth as positive"