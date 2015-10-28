BRIEF-Glodon to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 10
May 4 Glodon Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 10 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/2kAJgO Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Oct 28 HMS Networks AB
* Q3 net sales reached SEK 180 million vs a year-ago 152 million, corresponding to an 18 percent increase
* Q3 operating result reached SEK 31 million vs year-ago 37 million
* Says a change in the product mix for the third quarter and a cost increase in our supply chain result in a somewhat weaker gross margin
* Q3 order intake was SEK 180 million vs year-ago 148 million
* Says "we assume a cautious approach to market development and we consider conditions for a long-term growth as positive" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 4 Glodon Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 10 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/2kAJgO Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says unit Lexmark International Holdings II SARL to sell software assets Kofax Limited for about $1.35 billion to Project Leopard AcquireCo Limited